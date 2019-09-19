LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man who was charged with stealing more than 60 firearms during the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show in January 2019 was sentenced to two years in federal prison on Thursday.
According to federal prosecutors, Jamikko Foster, 27, pleaded guilty in June to one count of theft of a firearm from a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) and one count of unlawful possession of a machine gun.
Aside from his two year prison sentence, Foster was also ordered to a supervised release, including a condition to render 1,000 hours of community service, prosecutor said.
Co-defendant Eduardo Limon, 28, pleaded guilty to the charges and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 24.
During the SHOT Show, Foster and Limon worked as a forklift operators and stole 65 firearms, including 18 handguns, six rifles, three machine guns, one short-barreled rifle and 35 silencers.
The list of weapons and accessories Foster and Limon stole included:
- Glock pistols
- Advanced Armament silencers
- Sauer & Sons rifles
- Remington machine guns, rifles and pistols
Limon and Foster were both released based on their own recognizance, but were restricted from possessing weapons while out of custody, as ordered by U.S. Magistrate Judge Nancy Koppe.
"The SHOT Show, held annually at a Las Vegas convention center, requires FFLs to either disable or remove the firing pins from all displayed firearms," federal prosecutor said. "Based on these circumstances, [the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] issued an alert to FFLs to be on the lookout for weapons missing firing pins."
On Feb. 10, an FFL alerted ATF about two men who inquired about purchasing a firing pin for an AR-style type rifle, prosecutors said. The men, identified in the criminal complaint as Limon and Foster, tried to purchase the pin at Gun Shop Las Vegas.
ATF agents were able to identify Limon and Foster after reviewing security footage, federal prosecutors said. Security video showed three people arriving and leaving Gun Shop Las Vegas in a black Chevrolet Impala.
While canvassing a neighborhood near the gun shop on Feb. 11, ATF agents located the Impala at an apartment complex, the criminal complaint said. An inspection of the license plate revealed the vehicle belonged to Foster. A search warrant was issued for Foster's residence and law enforcement found 56 firearms at his apartment.
On Feb. 12, a separate search warrant was issued for Limon's residence, where law enforcement found all the stolen weapon, including an additional 10 firearms and silencers, according to the criminal complaint.
"One of the recovered pistols had a clamp attached to a security cable, which was still attached to the trigger guard," federal prosecutors said.
The case was investigated by the ATF Las Vegas Field Office and Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
