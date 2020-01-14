LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for selling hundreds of firearms without a license.
Sylvester Mitchell, 47, was sentenced in federal court to two years and five months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to a release from the U.S. attorney's office. Mitchell had pleaded guilty in October to one count of dealing in firearms without a license.
Mitchell purchased approximately 226 pistols between January and November 2017, according to court documents. He bought firearms weekly and, on several occasions, went to multiple federal firearm licensees on the same day to buy guns. He would later place online ads offering to sell the guns. Of those firearms, more than 100 were recovered and found to have been illegally possessed, used in a crime or suspected to have been used in a crime. As of Tuesday, five of the firearms Mitchell illegally sold were recovered in connection with homicides.
Between June 1 and Sept. 14, 2017, law enforcement conducted multiple undercover firearms purchases from Mitchell based on his ads, the release said. While executing a search warrant Nov. 7, 2017, officers seized 37 firearms, including eight advertised as being for sale at the time.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated this case.
Too bad for him. If he was working for Obama and Eric Holder and dealing guns to the cartels, he would have been fine. Government doesn’t like competition.
