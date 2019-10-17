LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 18 years in prison for having more than 200 images and videos of child pornography, Nevada U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich announced Thursday.
Danny Ray Salzer, 53, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of children and one county of child pornography possession in May 2019. Salzer was sentenced to serve 17 1/2 years in federal prison.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call reporting Salzer was sexually abusing children in August 2017, according to the release. Police were given Salzer's tablet, which reportedly had sexually explicit images of three children. Two of the children told police Salzer had sexually abused them and their siblings.
In September 2017, Salzer was located living inside a storage facility. He told police the tablet, along with cell phones in the storage unit, belonged to him, the release said.
Police found 214 images and 17 videos of child pornography on his devices, the U.S. Attorney's office said.
Salzer must register as a sex offender for life, according to Trutanich.
