LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A convicted drug dealer with a substantial criminal history was sentenced to life in federal prison on Thursday in connection to the killing of a drug supplier, prosecutors said.
After a seven-day trial in May, Louis Matthews, 37, was found guilty of conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute and using a firearm in a drug trafficking crime resulting in death, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Matthews has prior drug and battery convictions dating back to 2001.
According to prosecutors, Matthews also has a prior conviction for bribing or intimidating a witness to influence testimony from 2004, and convictions from 2005 for possession of a stolen controlled substance and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base.
Matthews was also charged in 2015 with battery with substantial bodily harm.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said Matthews also had three prior arrests for murder and attempted murder with a deadly weapon.
Evidence at the trial showed that Matthews, less than a month after being released from prison and finishing serving a sentence for possessing cocaine with the intent to sell, planned a drug deal, prosecutors said.
On Nov. 20, 2013, Matthews met with his cousin and co-conspirator John Thomas at a North Las Vegas apartment to buy 20 pounds of marijuana from three supplies: Angel Juarez, Julio Nunez and Luciano Madrigal-Herrera, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
During the deal, Matthews and Thomas drew handguns and shot Madrigal-Herrera several times at point-blank, killing him, according to prosecutors. Matthews and Thomas grabbed the marijuana before fleeing the scene.
Nunez chased after them with a shotgun, and shot Thomas in the shoulder. Prosecutors said Thomas dropped the marijuana he and Matthews stole after getting shot.
Thomas, Nunez and Juarez have all been sentenced in relation to the drug deal and homicide, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the North Las Vegas Police Department.
