LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was sentenced in U.S. District Court for his role in a telemarketing scam that targeted elderly victims.
Emmanuel D. Ford, 43, previously pleaded guilty to one count of multiple transactions involving fraud or deceit, according to Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. The frauds were committed between April 2013 and March 2014.
Judge Jacqueline Bluth sentenced Emmanuel to 18 to 48 months in prison on each count, to run consecutive, for a total sentence of 36-96 months in prison, Ford said. As part of his sentence, Emmanuel was ordered to pay restitution to the named victims in the amount of $109,628.41, as well as investigative costs.
The telemarketing scam was operated in Las Vegas under various company names, including North Lake Consulting, Inc.; Marketing and Management, Inc.; Downline Marketing and Training, Inc. and Dream Marketing and SEO, Inc.
According to AG Ford, Emmanuel either personally or through the acts of co-conspirators, solicited victims to invest in a web-based business that was represented as profitable.
Emmanuel made the representations knowing the victims would not make a profit, and most of his victims were senior citizens.
"Seniors are especially vulnerable to fraud and scams, and my office will actively work to weed out individuals preying on our seniors," said AG Ford. "I’m proud that this strong sentence will send a message to other fraudsters in our communities looking to profit from seniors."
The case was prosecuted by AG Ford's office.
