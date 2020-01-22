LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington on Wednesday announced Michael Adam White, 40, of Las Vegas was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his role in four staged accidents that defrauded insurance companies of about $1,085,392. He will pay $50,000 restitution and forfeiture of $50,000.
According to court proceedings, White was involved in four staged accidents that defrauded insurance companies out of about $1,085,392. He received approximately $50,000 of the proceeds.
White pleaded guilty in June to one count of mail and wire fraud conspiracy and four counts of mail fraud.
Also sentenced in the case was Teresa Ann Gonzalez, 63, of Otis Orchards, Wash. Gonzalez was sentenced to 10 months in prison. Both White and Gonzalez will have three years' court supervision after release.
