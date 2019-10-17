LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has officially ruled a cause and manner of death for a man who died while in Las Vegas police custody in September.
Byron Williams, 50, died of methamphetamine intoxication, with other contributing factors of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, pulmonary fibrosis, granulomatous lung disease and prone restraint, Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said in a statement Thursday.
Williams' death was ruled a homicide. Fudenberg said in a statement that the homicide ruling "is not a determination of criminal activity or wrongdoing."
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Williams was riding his bike early morning on Sept. 5 when officers tried to confront him about not having a light on the bicycle.
Body camera video shows Williams then ran from police. Officers chased him into a nearby apartment complex where he obeyed orders to get on the ground.
While being handcuffed, Williams repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. While taking him into custody, officers found drugs. When they stood him up, his body went limp then the body camera video ended
LVMPD didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
All that because he didn't have a light on his bike? Don't the police have more important things to do?
