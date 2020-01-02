LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Summerlin man was out hiking when his dog stepped on a baited trap. He believes it was meant to catch coyotes.
He shared the scary encounter only with FOX5.
“This was less than one foot off the trail,” the man said as he showed the trap that caught his dog.
He asked FOX5 to hide his face, but he couldn't hide his emotions.
“Fury,” he said. "At first I was shaking. The trap was buried. There was a tuna can with some meat in it, which was right beside it.”
The man and his four-legged friend were walking a busy trail behind the Far Hills community in Summerlin. He said his dog stepped on the edge of it so it bounced up and caught his leg.
“These don’t come off easily,” he said. “They’re very hard to get off especially when your dog is yelping, crying and trying to bite his own leg. It was chaos for a few seconds.”
The dog owner found three more traps that day.
“It’s a terrible way to catch coyotes,” he said. “We should be way past that in terms of humanity.”
Neighbors know coyotes are common in the area, but trail lovers like Crystal Forbes said a trap like that isn’t the solution.
“A dog could've stepped in that, a friend could've, I could've, my daughter could've,” Forbes said.
In Nevada, trapping is legal on public land and allowed with permission on private land. But according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, baiting those traps anywhere is not legal.
“It’s really scary that someone is burying it and that they're baiting it,” Forbes said.
“If you were looking directly at it and you did not know this was there, it's like a land mine,” the dog owner said. “You would never see this.”
The man who shared the story filed a report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Department of Wildlife.
Doug Nielsen with the Department of Wildlife said officers are looking into this case. He added there are around 25 trails in that area of Spring Mountain. And it is illegal to set a trap within 1,000 feet of those trails.
But in most cases, it is also illegal to remove a trap.
“Unless somebody’s pet happens to step in it, then obviously you can pull that to get your animal out of it,” Nielsen said. “But if you just happen to see a trap and wonder if it's there legally, the best thing to do is call the guys charged with enforcing the laws and let them do an investigation.”
