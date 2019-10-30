WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX5) -- Federal prosecutors said a Las Vegas man admitted to his role in an identity-theft and fraud scheme that targeted U.S. military service members and veterans.
Fredrick Brown, 38, plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, prosecutors said. Brown faces up to 20 years for each charge.
He was a civilian medical records administrator for the U.S. Army at the 65th Medical Brigade, Yongsan Garrison, in Seoul, South Korea.
By pleading guilty, Brown admitted that from July 2014 to September 2015, he stole personal identifying information (PII) of thousands of military members, including names, social security numbers, Department of Defense ID numbers, dates of birth and contact information.
According to prosecutors, Brown admitted to taking PII by digital photographers of his computer screen while he was logged into the Armed Forces Health Longitudinal Technology Application. He further admitted that he provided the stolen data to co-defendant, Robert Wayne Boling, Jr., so that Boling and other could exploit the information in various ways to access DOD and Veterans Affairs benefits sites, and steal millions of dollars.
An indictment claims that Boling and his Philippines-based co-defendants Allan Albert Kerr, an Australian citizen, and Jongmin Seok, a South Korean citizen, used the stolen information to "compromise" a DOD portal designed to enable military members to access benefits information online.
Once through the portal, the defendants allegedly had access to the benefits information and stole millions of dollars from military members' bank accounts, prosecutors said. The defendants also stole veterans' benefit payments.
After the defendants compromised military members' banks accounts and veterans' benefits payments, Boling allegedly worked with another co-defendant, identified by federal prosecutors as Trorice Crawford, to recruit others who would accept the deposit of stolen funds into their bank accounts, officials said.
The funds would be sent through an international wire services to the defendants and others. According to federal prosecutors, evidence of the scheme was detected earlier this year and the investigation led to an indictment.
Boling, Crawford, Kerr and Seok have been charged with multiple counts of conspiracy, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Federal prosecutors said Crawford remained in custody pending "resolution of this litigation."
Boling, Kerr and Seok were in custody in the Philippines and are awaiting transfer the the Western District of Texas. Brown remains in federal custody while awaiting sentencing on Feb. 6, 2020 in San Antonio.
The DOD and VA are coordinating with the Department of Justice to notify and provide resources to thousands of victims, prosecutors said.
The case was investigated by agents of the Defense Criminal Investigative Service, along with investigative support from the U.S. Postal Service, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and the Veterans Benefits Administrator's Benefits Protection and Remediation Division.
Federal prosecutors said the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, Philippine law enforcement partners, and the U.S. Attorneys' Offices for the District of Nevada, Southern District of California and Eastern District of Virginia also assisted.
