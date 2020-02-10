LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty to possession of bomb-making components after he made threats to a local synagogue and LGBTQ communities, prosecutors said.
Conor Climo, 23, pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to one count of possession of an unregistered fiream; namely, components to make a bomb. Climo was investigated by an FBI-led Joint Terrorism Task Force.
“Law enforcement’s swift action on this case, and today’s resulting guilty plea, is part of DOJ’s national strategy to disrupt and proactively stop potential bias-motivated mass violence,” U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada said in a statement. “The defendant’s threats of violence — which were motivated by hate and intended to intimidate or coerce our faith-based and LGBTQ communities — have no place in this country. We remain fully committed to working with our law enforcement partners to assess threats and intervene before mass violence can occur.”
According to court documents, Climo was communicating with members of a white supremacist group Feuerkrieg Division. Prosecutors said the group encourages attacks on federal government, infrastructure, minorities and members of the LGBTQ community.
In online conversations from May 2019 to July 2019, Climo discussed setting fire to a Las Vegas synagogue and using Molotov cocktails, according to prosecutors. They said Climo also conducted surveillance on a bar located on Fremont Street he believed catered to the LGBTQ community.
During the execution of a search warrant at his house on Aug. 8, authorities found a notebook that contained hand-drawn schematics for a potential attack in the Las Vegas area, a release from the Department of Justice said. Also found inside the notebook were drawings of timed explosive devices.
Agents seized an AR-15 rifle and a bolt action rifle from Climo's residence, the complaint said. Authorities also found chemicals and components that could be used for improvised explosive devices (IED), as well as drawings for IED circuits.
Climo's sentencing was set for May 14. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to federal prosecutors.
(1) comment
Over 3 month wait ? Get it started immediately! Then execute by the end of the month ? Horrible justice system!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.