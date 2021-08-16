LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas rideshare driver who was born in Afghanistan and was a former combat interpreter for US forces before becoming a citizen is now desperate to save his wife who is trapped in the country as it has fallen to the Taliban.
He agreed to share his story with FOX5 with the condition we withhold his name and his wife's identity as to not put her in anymore danger. As of Monday night, she is in hiding hoping that he can find her a way out.
This US citizen and Las Vegas resident served in Afghanistan for over eight years as a combat interpreter for US Army and Special Operations.
He saw the brutalities committed by the Taliban as a boy including the torture of his own father. He was 13 years-old when he first saw US troops.
“One of them just smiled at me handed me a candy bar and I couldn’t even say thank you. He smiled and her raised his thumb and I thought it meant something good, so I did the same,” he recounted.
After that interaction, he dreamed of being an American and worked on the side of the road to raise money to learn English. Three years later, he began working as interpreter for the US military.
“I was threatened many times to quit my job or they would kill me and my family and I never give up,” he explained.
He was shocked how quickly the country has fallen to the Taliban after US troop withdraw.
“I know that a lot of our veterans that I served with are probably heart broken and they feel the same rage and pain that I do because we built that nation with our bare hands,” he stated.
Many share his desperation trying to get loved ones out. People so desperate to escape the country, they cling to the outside of planes at Kabul’s airport where all commercial flights have been cancelled and there are only military planes on evacuation missions.
“I can’t even put it in words. How does it look for us right now? People who served for our freedom and protected our soldiers in the field, they had to hang on to the exteriors of the airplanes and they fell off in the sky,” he said.
He said his wife is caught in the red tape. Since they got married a year ago, he's tried unsuccessfully to get her a visa and now she is in more danger than ever.
“Sometimes I wish I never met her because I am nothing but risk and danger to her. I just wish that I didn’t fall in love with her,” he said.
He's turned to every resource: politicians, fellow veterans, anyone who will listen because he says getting his wife out of the country, anyone thought to be a US sympathizer, is a matter of life or death.
“People’s lives are at stake and these are people who have paid in sweat and blood for this country in the battlefield and I believe that they deserved to be saved,” the man said.
The internet is still working in Afghanistan for now so he can still communicate with his wife. He said his wife will remain in hiding in Kabul waiting for word from him or the embassy.
His story is not unique. Just in Vegas, he's shared there’s several former interpreters who also have wives, fiancés, and family members stuck in Afghanistan.
