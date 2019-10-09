LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A day after fire claimed the lives of a mother and child, a Las Vegas man is left grieving and seeking answers.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday to reports of light smoke coming from a large two-story home at 1930 Fox Canyon Circle, the fire department reported.
Arriving firefighters discovered light smoke on the second floor inside a bedroom and found an adult female and small child upstairs in the smoke-filled room. They were transported to the hospital via ambulance and died at the hospital.
Another relative, believed to have been the uncle attempting to fight the fire, was also transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to a release.
The fire was reportedly extinguished about 9:20 a.m., the department said. The fire never spread past Renai Palmer and 6-year-old Gavin Palmer Murray's shared bedroom.
The home had smoke alarms, but due to the age of the residence, the house was not equipped with a sprinkler system, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said. Damage to the home was estimated at $25,000.
Gavin's father, Sean Murray, is heartbroken and has been left with an unthinkable task.
"I have to plan for a funeral, and that's the last thing a father should ever have to do," Murray said. A GoFundMe has been established to help with expenses.
He was at work when he got the call that his son had been taken to the hospital with critical burn wounds.
"As soon as I found out, I rushed to Summerlin Hospital and by the time I got there unfortunately my son had already passed away with burns on over 60 percent of his body. ... It was one of the worst sights I've ever seen."
While Murray grieves the loss of his son and ex-girlfriend, he is left with many questions he's hoping investigators will answer.
"The fire started an hour after [Gavin] was supposed to be in school," Murray said. "That's not like my ex to not have him in school. She's very punctual.
"I just don't understand," Murray said. "I don't understand how they get locked in a room. I don't understand how this fire even started. I just want answers to ease me and my family."
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
