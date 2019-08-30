LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man is facing lewdness charges after several victims came forward and reported the abuse to local authorities, according to police records.
Stanley Washington, 57, was arrested on July 31 and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. According to court records, he was facing charges of lewdness with a child under 14, attempted lewdness and two counts of child abuse or neglect.
On Aug. 29 after a hearing, Washington's charges were updated to include the following:
- Open or gross lewdness of a child under 18;
- Three counts of attempted lewdness of a child under 14;
- Attempted sexual assault against child under 14;
- Lewdness with a child under 14, first offense;
- Three counts of sexual assault against a child under 14;
- Using a minor under 14 to produce pornography;
- Six counts of child abuse or neglect;
- and attempted sex trafficking of a child.
On July 16, Las Vegas police were called to University Medical Center on a sexual assault call, the arrest report said. A mother brought her nine and 11-year-old daughters in for an abuse exam.
The mother told responding officers that she learned from her daughters that they had been abused by Washington, and that abuse occurred multiple times during a span of 18 months, according to the police report. The mother said the last time Washington was in contact with the family was more than a month ago.
Washington is the neighborhood babysitter for a number of families at a local apartment complex located at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Owens Avenue, according to the arrest report. Another parent reached out to the girls' mother on July 14, saying his or her child had been abused by Washington.
One of the victims who spoke to police said she was forced to record Washington while he performed a solo, sexual act, according to the arrest report. Another victim said she witnessed Washington walk around in the nude in front of her and other people.
Both incidents reportedly happened in June 2019.
A victim who spoke to Las Vegas police on July 30 said there were at least seven other children in the neighborhood who "had some sort of sexual contact with (Washington)," the arrest report said.
Other neighborhood children who spoke to Las Vegas police said Washington took them to Circus Circus on two separate occasions, the most recent being from June 10 to 15, the report said. Detectives were able to confirm a reservation at the hotel from June 9 to 13.
The victims who spoke to police about the alleged Circus Circus incident all described the same lewd acts Washington would attempt and coerce from the children.
Washington was brought in for questioning on July 31, his arrest report said. He denied ever having a child record him and that he never "touched any children in the neighborhood inappropriately."
He told police the reservation at Circus Circus was for his child's birthday, and the group of girls had their own room.
According to the arrest report, Las Vegas police discovered there had been at least four reports made to Child Protective Services that accused Washington of "inappropriate sexual acts with young girls in the neighborhood."
Las Vegas police also found Washington had filed a harassment report on July 18, the report said. Washington claimed in the report someone had threatened him and accused him of inappropriately touching a child.
Washington was arrested on probable cause based on what the victims told police, according to the report. His cellphone was seized by officers, and a forensic exam is pending.
Justice Court records show he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.
Anyone with additional information, or any more possible victims, should contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(2) comments
Who would EVER allow someone that looks like that to "babysit"? People are so stupid or lazy to let any children alone with any man that isnt their parent. Not in todays sick, pedophile infested world. Wake up ladies! STOP LEAVING YOUR KIDS WITH MEN THAT ARENT THEIR FATHER.
[rolleyes] seriously who the f... is hiring this mo
fo as a babysitter !! look at him....[lol]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.