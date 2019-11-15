LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An elderly man died more than a month after a minor collision in the east Las Vegas Valley due to "contributing factors" related to the crash, police said.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection South Pecos Road and East Reno Avenue, around 5:36 p.m. on Sept. 4.
The driver of a 1994 Toyota truck, identified by police as Pedro Nasser, 85, of Las Vegas, was attempting to turn left from Pecos Road onto Reno Avenue. Police said Nasser turned on a flashing yellow arrow and failed to yield the right-of-way to the driver of a Ford F-350.
The front of the Ford struck the passenger side of Nasser's vehicle, sending the truck in a northeastern direction, Las Vegas police said. Nasser's Toyota collided into a Dodge van that was stopped at a red light.
Nasser was taken to Sunrise Hospital and his injuries were considered non-life threatening at the time. According to police, the driver of the Ford and Dodge were uninjured.
Impairment was not considered a factor in the crash and the investigation was closed, Las Vegas police said.
Nasser, however, died seven days later on Sept. 11 and the Clark County Coroner's Office determined his manner of death to be an accident, with other contributing factors related to the collision.
According to the coroner, Nasser's cause of death was hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.
This was LVMPD's 92nd traffic-related fatality for 2019.
