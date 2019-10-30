LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Only about one percent of breast cancers happen in men, but for Gregg VonFossen, he was diagnosed twice with breast cancer in the span of nine years.
"It was just dumb luck, because I got a little twinge of pain, it comes and goes," VonFossen said.
Although rare, VonFossen was diagnosed twice in since 2012.
He was unaware that breast cancer could impact men, let alone get diagnosed with it twice.
His doctor, Dr. Souzan El-Eid, said she's seen many more cases of male breast cancer popping up in the valley.
"It's actually pretty common (here). I follow 8 men with breast cancer, all survivors. I do their surgeries and they do great," Dr.El-Eid said.
There's no direct reasoning as to why it's common in the Las Vegas area since Dr.El-Eid says location is not a contributing factor of cancer.
Common risk factors are weight, age, genetics and lifestyle. In VonFossen's case, genetics played a role.
His treatment was similar to what women go through: chemotherapy, radiation, surgery. The only difference was he didn't have to use a mammogram to detect it.
"Men don’t really have much breast tissue, so to do a mammogram for men it is difficult. We don’t really need to subject them to that," Dr.El-Eid said.
Nine years later, VonFossen wants other men to know it can happen to them.
According to the American Cancer Society there are some warning signs in men:
Any change in the breast, chest area or nipple can be a warning sign of breast cancer in men, such as:
Lump, hard knot or thickening in the breast, chest or underarm area (usually painless, but may be tender)
Dimpling, puckering or redness of the skin of the breast
Change in the size or shape of the breast
Itchy, scaly sore or rash on the nipple
Pulling in of the nipple (inverted nipple) or other parts of the breast
Nipple discharge (rare) If you notice any of the warning signs or other changes in your breast
"Men need to understand that you can get it. I’ve never seen a man talk about it. So I have it and here I am. And I'm trying to share that so that people know that and men take note," VonFossen said.
About 500 men die each year from breast cancer.
VonFossen & Dr.El-Eid urge men to do monthly breast exams and if there are any changes, lumps, or discoloration go get your breasts checked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.