LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man who was convicted for possessing and distributing child pornography was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday, according to federal prosecutors.
In November 2018, 58-year-old David Alan Cohen was found guilty after a three-day jury trial of possession and receipt or distribution of child pornography. Cohen had been previously arrested for a series of child sex offenses in New York and New Jersey.
"This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse," federal prosecutors said in a statement.
According to prosecutors, as part of his sentencing, Cohen will be under a lifetime of supervision for possessing more than 500 images and 72 videos of child exploitation.
"Through the Project Safe Childhood initiative, together with our partners, we are committed to vindicating the rights of vulnerable child victims," said U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada. "Today's sentence sends a strong message that law enforcement will pursue justice against child predators."
According to prosecutors, the investigation against Cohen began in August 2016 after law enforcement received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, claiming child pornography had been uploaded to an online chatroom called ChatStep.
Law enforcement obtained the IP address that was associated with the upload and officers then procured a search warrant for Cohen's residence, federal prosecutors said. Cohen was interviewed by officers, where he discussed his "sexual proclivities, prior sex crimes and admitted that he received child pornography files."
After a forensic examination of his computer and DVDs found inside Cohen's home, law enforcement discovered several child sexual exploitation files, prosecutors said. In total, 11 items were seized and more than 600 images and videos of child pornography were recovered.
The case was investigated by the FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
