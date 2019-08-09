LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Federal prosecutors said a southern Nevada man, who was employed as a security guard, was charged and arraigned in federal court in connection to bomb making materials found in his home.
Conor Climo, 23, of Las Vegas, was arrested on Thursday and charged by a criminal complaint with one count of possession of an unregistered firearm, namely for the component parts of a "destructive device," prosecutors said.
He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to federal prosecutors. Climo was investigated by an FBI-led Joint Terrorism Task Force.
According to the criminal complaint, Climo spoke to several individuals who identified with a white supremacist group who used the National Socialist Movement to promote their ideology.
Throughout 2019, Climo would regularly use "derogatory racial, anti-Semitic, and homosexual slurs" during encrypted online conversations, federal prosecutors said.
Climo discussed attacking a Las Vegas synagogue and making Molotov cocktails and other "improvised explosive devices" against a Fremont Street bar in downtown Las Vegas he believed catered to the LGBT community.
"Threats of violence motivated by hate and intended to intimidate or coerce our faith-based and LGBTQ communities have no place in this country," U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada said. "Law enforcement in Nevada remains determined to use the full weight of our investigative resources to prevent bias-motivated violence before it happens."
The criminal complaint filed against Climo also described items that were seized by law enforcement on Aug. 8, which included a notebook with several hand-drawn schematics for a potential attack in the Las Vegas area.
"The notebook also contained drawings of timed explosive devises," federal prosecutors said.
Climo claimed to have tried to recruit a homeless individual for pre-attack surveillance against at least one Las Vegas synagogue and other targets.
According to prosecutors, his recruitment efforts turned up nothing.
