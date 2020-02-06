LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a suspect in connection with a woman's body found inside a suitcase in the east Las Vegas Valley.
About 9:14 a.m. on Feb. 5, a female victim alerted a marshal at the Regional Justice Center that she had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a man identified as 55-year-old Gary Walker, Las Vegas police said in a release.
Detectives concluded the victim had been assaulted at a home in the 400 block of North Nellis Boulevard, the release stated. During their investigation, detectives were advised that Walker had murdered another female victim at that same location.
Walker was arrested by Las Vegas police and booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he faces charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and sexual assault.
The victim who died will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Walker's next court appearance was set for Feb. 10.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(1) comment
Ooh no way another Kenyan 13/90 murdering criminal scum bag ?that Will be eating 3 hots & have a nice cot ,for along time ? This isn’t really justified!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.