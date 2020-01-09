LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested after he allegedly approached and grabbed a 14-year-old girl near Tropicana and Valley View while she was walking to her bus stop.
According to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the man, identified as Nieko Ganier, approached the victim on Jan. 6 at approximately 6:17 a.m. and told her that she "scared him." The girl apologized to him and kept walking.
Ganier reportedly then asked the victim how old she was. After telling the suspect that she was 14, he told the victim that he was, "not trying to catch a case."
After offering the victim a job and giving her his business card, Ganier reportedly then told the victim that she looked like his sister that died, the arrest report states.
Ganier then allegedly grabbed the victim's shoulders and tried to grab her by the waist. The victim pushed Ganier off of her and told him to leave her alone.
As the girl approached her bus stop, the man walked eastbound on Tropicana, the arrest report said.
The suspect was taken into custody with a revolver-type pellet gun found in his jacket pocket with empty cartridges in the cylinder, according to the arrest report.
Ganier is facing charges of attempted kidnapping of a minor and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Ganier's next court date was set for March 16.
