LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man accused of planning a shooting at a local high school at the beginning of the school year was sentenced to boot camp Wednesday.
Cody Pomeroy, 18, was ordered to attend boot camp Jan. 8 after he allegedly planned to "shoot up" Desert Oasis High School with a current student, court documents show.
According to his arrest report, Pomeroy was working at a McDonald's on Aug. 16, 2019 on the 6900 block of Blue Diamond Road, and spoke to the assistant manager about how he and a current student at Desert Oasis planned a school shooting.
Police also found components of an explosive device in Pomeroy's home, the report said.
The student Pomeroy made plans with was also an employee of the McDonald's. According to the arrest report, Pomeroy graduated from Desert Oasis in 2018.
Pomeroy was arrested on Aug. 20, 2019. Once he completes boot camp, Pomeroy was set to appear in court again Aug. 31, 2020.
That mugshot has a classic look of shock and disbelief in it.
