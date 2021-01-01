LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- This New Year’s Eve with just about every staple of the holiday canceled in the Las Vegas Valley, notably the fireworks shows on the Strip, many residents are making the one-hour journey to Pahrump to get their fireworks fix.
“We know with everything shut down in Vegas,” said Tim McKoy the owner of Area 51 Firework in Pahrump. “Normally our New Year's is not busy.”
On a normal year, locals and travelers flock to many hot spots across Las Vegas to see the fireworks, but this year for many the fireworks they want to see are an hour drive away in Pahrump.
McKoy said, “We are seeing a lot more traffic than we would normally see.”
Pahrump lies in Nye County, where it is legal to buy many fireworks deemed illegal in Clark County which only allows “safe and sane” fireworks to be purchased and shot off.
“We have items that are not legal in Clark County and we have signs for items that are legal in Clark County,” said McKoy.
Area 51 has signs posted near products to let customers know if they are legal or not in Clark County.
The pyro-destination has already seen a goldrush back in July.
“It was an anomaly,” said McKoy, “You had everyone locked up, and at the same time you gave them money then let them out just before a national holiday. People just wanted to do something at that point.”
Going to Pahrump is a tradition for James Flahive, a California resident who has been coming to Area 51 Fireworks for ten years.
“It’s home of the good stuff,” said Flahive.
With great power or power in this case, comes great responsibility.
McKoy gave FOX5 standard safety tips when handling fireworks, but his biggest piece of advice when handling fireworks, drink alcohol after lighting them off.
PAHRUMP FIREWORK SITE
Lighting off fireworks is a tradition in many yards across the country, but Pahrump itself has an area located at 3370 Fox Ave at offers a safe space to shoot off fireworks.
To access the site, you must purchase a five-dollar permit when buying fireworks at the stores in Pahrump.
“It has become quite an attraction,” said Pahrump Town foreman, Samuel Charles, “Usually for the Fourth of July and New Year’s the parking lot will be packed with people waiting to get into the site.”
With events across the US canceled, Flahive said, “The party will be smaller this year, we are just going to have some close family. Every year is an exciting party, you have to have friends and family over if you don’t do that then you are not doing anything.”
For McKoy he is just excited to ring in 2021 with a bang, “I hope we are seeing an end to what we went through in 2020.”
No matter how you celebrate the ending of 2020, “Hospitals already have enough to deal with” said McKoy, “They don’t need the extra people because of some mishap.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.