LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas local won more than $1 million playing slots late last week.
Boyd Gaming said the woman bet $3.75 bet on a Buffalo Grand slot game and hit a progressive jackpot totaling $1,024,065. The woman was playing at about 2:20 a.m. at the Cannery Casino Hotel in North Las Vegas.
The winner wished to remain anonymous, according to Boyd Gaming.
Boyd Gaming said its the second large Buffalo jackpot at a Boyd Gaming property this summer. On July 15, a visitor from Hawaii won nearly $650,000 after betting $15 at Fremont Hotel and Casino.
