LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While Cashman Field used to host $1 beer nights during the baseball season, Las Vegas Lights FC is looking to one-up the promotion.
Lights FC will offer $2 tequila shot nights at all home matches during the summer months.
Lights FC said in a release that the idea came from Coach Eric Wynalda, who was quoted on a USL website saying, “I think what we need to do is $2 Tequila Night, so that might be something we run up the flagpole, see if it works. I’m a tequila fan!”
Lights FC owner Brett Lashbrook said in a statement, “$1 beers are a siesta, $2 Tequilas is a fiesta! Coach Wynalda is an expert on both soccer & tequila so this is a perfect match. Viva $2 Tequila!”
The tequila shots will be available at all stadium bars at Cashman Field, the team said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.