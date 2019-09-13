LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce, there are no plans to revive nuclear waste storage efforts at Yucca Mountain.
Mary Beth Sewald, president of the Chamber of Commerce, said Yucca Mountain was one of their priorities while city leaders visit Washington, D.C. She mentioned there was no funding for Yucca Mountain in the Senate Appropriation Bill.
"We've advocated against that from day one," Sewald said. "The Nevada Coalition is aligned with the Chamber on that, about Yucca Mountain."
In 2017, Yucca Mountain was brought into the national spotlight when President Donald Trump's administration revived plans to store nuclear waste at the site.
Nevada Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortex Masto have called on Congress to block the Yucca Mountain project during the 2019 Nevada Legislative Session. Several Democratic presidential candidates voiced their support of the legislation in May.
Former Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, along with the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services, worked together to exclude a $30 million budget for Yucca Mountain in 2018.
Sewald said the Vegas Chamber will keep working to make sure the Yucca Mountain project is permanently stopped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.