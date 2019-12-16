LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a ruling that allows homeless people to sleep on city sidewalks if beds at local shelters are not available.
The appeal was brought by the city of Boise, Idaho who was hoping the Supreme Court would overturn a previous decision by the Ninth Circuit Court.
The ruling comes one month after the Las Vegas City Council passed a similar ordinance, making it a misdemeanor to sleep on city sidewalks.
The city does not believe the refusal to review the Ninth Circuit Court’s Boise decision will impact the current ordinance. The city of Las Vegas’ camping ban ordinance was written based on the Ninth Circuit's language in the Boise decision," the city said in a written statement.
The city of Las Vegas’ ordinance will not be enforced unless there are beds available for the homeless to use, which was a key point made by the Ninth Circuit, and is a caveat that was not in the Boise camping ban ordinance.
ACLU Nevada applauded the Supreme Court's decision.
“We think that is the right resolution, it’s a good resolution to ensuring that homeless people are not going to be criminalized for being homeless,” said ACLU Nevada Executive Director Tod Story.
The city is considering another bill that could charge any individual with a misdemeanor if they block or inhibit the city from cleaning sidewalks.
Homeless advocates said the latest bill is another way the city is trying to criminalize the homeless.
Las Vegas Mayor Pro-Tem Michelle Fiore denies those claims, saying that bill has to do with sanitation and public health.
The new ordinance on sidewalk cleaning was initially scheduled for Wednesday’s city council meeting.
It has been moved to Jan. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.