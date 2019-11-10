LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man suspected of causing a deadly, fiery crash in east Las Vegas early Saturday morning appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court.
Aaron Kruse, 24, is facing two counts each of DUI of alcohol and/or controlled or prohibited substance resulting in death, and reckless driving resulting in bodily harm, court records showed.
Kruse had no prior criminal record in Justice or District Court records.
A judge set his bail at $250,000 on Sunday. According to court records, should Kruse post bail, he would be released on high-level monitoring.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 18 at 7:30 a.m.
Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of Boulder Highway and East Flamingo Road just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 9. The accident involved two vehicles.
The driver of a 2006 Toyota Corolla was headed south on Boulder Highway and was approaching Flamingo, police said. The driver of a 2019 Ford Mustang, Kruse, was also headed south on Boulder Highway at a high rate of speed.
The front of Kruse's Mustang collided into the rear of the Toyota, which caused both vehicles to spin out. According to Las Vegas police, the Toyota caught on fire during the collision and landed in a parking lot at a nearby 7-Eleven.
Kruse's vehicle traveled off the road and came to a stop in the center median. Police said both occupants in the Toyota couldn't be saved and died in the fire.
Las Vegas police said Kruse was taken to Sunrise Trauma for minor injuries, and was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
Wow. You were do cool driving like a drunk idiot. Enjoy prison, losing your social life, losing your home and possessions, bankruptcy, and relegation to minimum wage jobs at best when you get out.
