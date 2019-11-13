LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man suspected in the death of his girlfriend's toddler was sentenced to 16 to 45 in prison by a Las Vegas judge on Wednesday.
Joshua Oxford, 42, was sentenced by Judge Michael Villani in District Court. On Oct. 2, Oxford entered a plea for one count of second-degree murder and one count of child abuse, neglect or endangerment with substantial bodily harm.
He was accused, along with Cassie Smith, in the death of her 3-year-old son, Daniel Theriot.
The two reported Daniel missing in September 2018, and an extensive, city-wide search went on for days. It ended when Daniel's body was found near Lake Mead Recreation Area.
The couple told police the boy had a "bad attitude" and had "been disrespectful" toward them. In Smith's arrest report, she admitted to Oxford pouring hot water on Daniel when he misbehaved. Oxford said he hit Daniel several times that same day.
Ultimately, Daniel's death was ruled homicide caused by blunt force trauma.
Smith also appeared in court Wednesday morning. Her next court date was set for Dec. 3.
