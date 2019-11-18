LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas' own "Jeopardy!" champion James Holzhauer will compete against the other two top contestants in show history during a special prime-time event.
The special, "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time," will air Jan. 7 on ABC, according to a tweet from the network.
The top three contestants in JEOPARDY! history will face off in an epic primetime special event: “JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time,” starting January 7 at 8|7c on ABC. #JeopardyGOAT pic.twitter.com/7PJUi57206— ABC (@ABCNetwork) November 18, 2019
The special will be hosted by Alex Trebek.
Holzhauer will compete against Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter. "Jeopardy James" recently took home $250,000 as this year's Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions winner, for a total of just over $2.7 million.
Rutter is the highest-winning gameshow contestant of all time with nearly $4.69 million, and Jennings' all-time earnings total almost $3.4 million.
