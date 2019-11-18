James Holzhauer

This image made from video aired on "Jeopardy!" on Tuesday, April 9. 2019, and provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows James Holzhauer. The 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas won more than $110,000 on "Jeopardy!" on Tuesday, breaking the record for single-day cash winnings.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas' own "Jeopardy!" champion James Holzhauer will compete against the other two top contestants in show history during a special prime-time event.

The special, "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time," will air Jan. 7 on ABC, according to a tweet from the network.

The special will be hosted by Alex Trebek.

Holzhauer will compete against Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter. "Jeopardy James" recently took home $250,000 as this year's Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions winner, for a total of just over $2.7 million.

Rutter is the highest-winning gameshow contestant of all time with nearly $4.69 million, and Jennings' all-time earnings total almost $3.4 million.

