LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas in 2019 had its share of both good and bad news. As the year comes to an end, we look back on some of the stories that made headlines.
The state of Nevada made history at the beginning of the year when 33 women were elected to the state legislature. It is the first and only female majority state legislature in the U.S.
In February, extreme winter weather brought a healthy amount of snow to the Las Vegas Strip and around the valley.
The weather cleared in the spring, but a dark cloud hung over the Vegas Golden Knights after a controversial call against them lead to a San Jose Sharks victory, ending the VGK playoff run in the first round.
A few months later, a potential CCSD teachers strike filled local headlines. It was settled when the district agreed to a three percent pay increase for teachers.
One of the biggest stories in 2019 was aliens.
Security and safety concerns grew in Lincoln and Nye County as more than 3 million people pledged to storm Area 51.
“We’re prepared for mass casualties if that were the case. We’re prepared for a mass invasion of the Nevada National Security Site and we’re prepared for a lone wolf assailant, said Lt. Adam Tippets of the Nye County Sheriff’s department the day before the event.
When all was said and done, only a small fraction of those who pledged actually showed up.
In July, an aftershock from an earthquake in Ridgecrest, California was felt throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Authorities in Nye County said they believe one man working on his Jeep may have died as a result.
“Upon arriving deputies located a 56-year-old deceased man under that vehicle,” said Tippets.
One month before the earthquake, another natural phenomenon struck Las Vegas when millions of grasshoppers swarmed the twinkling lights of the Strip. The spectacle stunned longtime locals and visitors alike.
The year finished on a deadly note when six people were killed in an apartment fire near downtown.
Fire officials say the fire appeared to be accidental.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.