LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local air conditioning and plumbing company is hiring workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing said they are hiring hundreds of new workers in Nevada, Arizona, Texas and California. A spokesperson with Goettl said they are hiring for 50 openings in Nevada.
Positions available include:
- Plumbing service Technician
- HVAC Service Technician
- Dispatcher
- Service Managers
- Project Managers
- Installation Coordinators
- IT
- Call Center
For workers worried about the coronavirus pandemic while on the job, Goettl CEO Ken Goodrich recently supplied technicians with a UV germicidal light to decrease the spread household germs.
“Our technicians are putting their own well-being and safety second to serve their communities,” Goodrich said in a statement. “I want them to know how much we appreciate their unwavering dedication and bravery by giving them a product that will hopefully provide their own families with invaluable peace of mind during these uncertain times.”
For more information about open positions, visit https://www.goettl.com/careers/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.