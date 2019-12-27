LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hundreds of thousands of people are set to come to the Las Vegas Valley for New Year’s Eve, and last-minute travelers searching for hotels will get hit with sticker shock for prices.
It’s a matter of supply versus demand for available rooms.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority estimates 330,000 people could come to the valley. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is prepared for 400,000 people to come to downtown and the Strip. There are, according to the LVCVA, almost 150,000 hotel rooms.
According to Google, Friday night, guests could book a room on the Strip for an average of $395 a night. Downtown rates hit an average of $264, with many places sold out. A two-star hotel starts at $219 a night. On the other end of the spectrum, five-star stays start at $499 a night.
