LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A report from the Department of Health and Human services found a Las Vegas hospital received millions in overpayments from Medicare.
The report from the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) found that Sunrise Hospital didn't "fully comply with Medicare billing requirements" from more than half of reviewed claims. As a result, the department told the hospital to refund $23.6 million is estimated overpayments from Medicare.
The Sunrise Hospital audit was part of a series of hospital compliance audits done by OIG. OIG selected a random sample of inpatient and outpatient claims from Jan. 1, 2017 through Dec. 31, 2018.
Sunrise Hospital representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday morning.
Office of Inspector General Report: Sunrise Hospital by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
