LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Southern Nevada home prices set an all-time record in February, eclipsing home prices before the recession.
Las Vegas Realtors, formerly known as the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, reported a median home price in Southern Nevada of $316,000 in February 2020. The previous record was $315,000 set in June 2006, LVR said.
“We’ve been waiting for this milestone for a long time,” LVR President Tom Blanchard said in a release. “While it’s interesting to talk about how we finally broke the record, it’s important to remember that it took us more than 13 years to get here. If you account for inflation, you could argue that home prices should actually be much higher than they are today.”
Median home prices were up 3.6% from January and up 6.7% from February 2019.
Blanchard said home supply in Southern Nevada also remains at historically low levels. LVR reported less than a two-month supply of homes for sale. LVR a six-month supply indicates a balanced market.
“I think it’s now safe to say that we’re dealing with a housing shortage,” Blanchard said. “This is also true in other parts of the country, where people are staying in their homes longer and home building is simply not keeping up with demand, especially in growing areas like Southern Nevada.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.