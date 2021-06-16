LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A multimillion dollar home in the Las Vegas area is also accepting cryptocurrency offers.
The Ivan Sher Group of Berkshire Hathaway has listed a home in The Ridges, located at 14 Drifting Shadow Way, for $5.8 million. The seller is also accepting cryptocurrency offers.
“We are excited to take a step forward and open up our listing to cryptocurrency holders,” said Ivan Sher. “There are a lot of advantages to buying a home with crypto. It is an especially great opportunity for those with significant cryptocurrency profits to diversify their assets.”
Home at 14 Drifting Shadow Way in Las Vegas listed for $5.8 million; accepting cryptocurrency. (Courtesy: The Ivan Sher Group)
The 7,813 square-foot home on a half-acre lot has 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. The master bedroom boasts mountain views with a large en-suite bathroom. The backyard features a pool, spa, fire pit, putting green and a covered outdoor kitchen.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas home is now on sale for 11 Bitcoin.
This isn't the first time a Las Vegas area home has been listed with cryptocurrency as an option for buying. In February, a Las Vegas home at 5534 Jacmar Ct. was listed for 11 Bitcoin, or about $536,000 at the time. According to Zillow, the property sold for $479,900 in March.
