LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas home is now on sale for 11 Bitcoin.
The 3,150 square-foot house is located at 5534 Jacmar Ct, near Russell Road and McLeod Drive.
It features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a pool, spa and a three-car garage.
The house will also be fully stocked with home appliances.
11 Bitcoin is worth about $536,000, according to calculations by Morning Star and Coinbase. The listing notes that the Bitcoin price is "indicative" and an actual sale price will be established upon sale.
If you're interested in buying the house, you can find more information here.
