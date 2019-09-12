LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two cities in the valley say they've been in talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks about the team relocating.
A spokesperson for both Las Vegas and Henderson confirmed those talks Thursday, though they couldn't elaborate on the discussions or say whether any decisions had been made.
In a statement, the Diamondbacks said: “We’re focused on Arizona and a local solution and have not made any determination on the future stadium site for D-backs.”
A copy of the "confidential" agreement between Las Vegas and the Diamondbacks asks for some business information to stay secret. It also doesn't obligate the city, or city council, to pay for anything or take any action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.