LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation and Henderson Animal Shelter announced each would be hosting their "Clear the Shelters Day" events on Saturday.
Animal Foundation, located at 655 N Mojave Road, said it would waive all adoption fees, though a $10 government pet license may apply. The adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip and up-to-date vaccines.
Pets available for adoption through Animal Foundation are also located at the PetSmart Charities Everyday Adoption Center on 286 W Lake Mead Parkway.
Henderson Animal Shelter, located at 300 E Galleria Drive, said adoption fees for all cats, dogs and rabbits would be half-off, with an additional 50-percent off for all Henderson residents:
- Cats/kittens: $40 for non-residents (regularly $80), $20 for Henderson residents
- Dogs/puppies: $45 for non-residents (regularly $90, $22.50 for Henderson residents
- Rabbits: $17.50 for non-residents (regularly $35); $8.75 for Henderson residents
Adoption costs with the Henderson Animal Shelter include routine vaccines, spay/neuter surgery (if not already done), microchip ID/registration and rabies tag, the shelter said.
Anyone who cannot make it to Henderson Animal Shelter on Saturday could also take advantage of the same deals on Sunday, Aug. 18.
The Henderson shelter said anyone who already has animals at their home must provide current rabies vaccinations and spay/neuter paperwork before adopting.
Animal Foundation said there may be long lines and encouraged residents to show up early.
Clear the Shelter Day at Animal Foundation starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m.; Henderson Animal Shelter's event starts at 7 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m.
