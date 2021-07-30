LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Southern Nevada's biggest annual art and craft show is making a return.
The Las Vegas Harvest Festival returns Sept. 10-12 to the all new Expo Center at the World Market Center.
Families will be able to enjoy a shopping experience that includes over 24,000 gifts to choose from, live entertainment and arts and crafts.
Tickets:
- General admission: $9 for adults
- Seniors and military members: $7
- Kids ages 13-17: $4
- Kids 12 and under: Free
Tickets will be $2 off if general, senior or military attendees donate a can of food, formula or paper products for SafeNest, a non-profit agency that helps victims of domestic abuse.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.