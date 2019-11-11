LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- They fought for our country. Sacrificed and suffered. Thanks to their patriotism, America is home of the free.
But now that their work is done, many veterans find themselves fighting a new battle -- life after war. It’s not easy by any means, but one local group is making that transition a little easier.
Vets Helping Vets Support Group is a local nonprofit support group aimed at providing a network of resources for our local veterans, service members and their families.
Uniting veterans of all ages, races ranks and wars, the group gathers every Wednesday to help Veteran acquire and retain benefits they are entitled to at no cost.
For more information about Vets Helping Vets, visit their website.
