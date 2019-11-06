Grab some hot cocoa and pack up the car! Glittering Lights is debuting its holiday display on Thursday.
Located at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Glittering Lights features more than 3 million holiday lights.
Guests can enjoy the dazzling array of festive lights and sounds while driving a 2.5 mile course through the speedway. The attraction also offers an open-air tram ride as part of its Santa tram.
The show, which opens nightly at 5:30 p.m., will run until Jan. 5, 2020. The first 15,000 cars will receive a gift bag, according to a news release.
Tickets can be purchased online (glitteringlightslasvegas.com) or at the entrance to the attraction. A portion of each ticket purchased will benefit Speedway Children's Charity.
For Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11, Glittering Lights will offer free entry to veterans and their families. Those interested in attending must bring VIC ID (Veteran Identification Card) or DAV ID card (Disabled American Veterans ID).
On Monday, Nov. 18, the attraction will offer free admission for all active and inactive military members and their families. Veterans and active duty military must present ID the entrance for free admission.
