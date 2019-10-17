LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It's been 20 years since a 7-year-old girl vanished from a neighborhood near The Strat.
Detectives were never able to find her, and no one was ever charged in her disappearance.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the case is still open and active. Detectives believe she could be alive, but they need the community's help to find her.
Karla was last seen walking to school on Oct. 20, 1999. She lived hear St. Louis Avenue and Maryland Parkway.
When Karla didn't come home that Wednesday night, her parents assumed she was sleeping at a friend's house.
Police said Karla had a history of missing school, so when she didn't show up to class at Park Elementary School, it wasn't too alarming.
Once Karla was reported missing to police, officers used bloodhounds to try to track her scent. Neighbors helped search the area, too, but Karla had vanished without a trace.
FOX5 went back out to the neighborhood where Karla use to live and ride her bike. Most neighbors who live there now weren't around 20 years ago. One woman vaguely remembered her mom talking about Karla because the woman and Karla were the same age.
Detectives want Las Vegas residents to remember her face and help bring her home.
Metro and Karla's family members are holding a press conference Friday morning to update the case.
