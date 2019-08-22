LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A known gang member in Las Vegas was sentenced on Wednesday in the killing of a 29-year-old man in September.
Willie Williams, 34, originally faced two charges -- second-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon and ownership or possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
On Aug. 21, Williams was sentenced by Judge Michelle Leavitt on both charges, more than four months after a jury verdict was reached in April.
On the murder charge, Williams was given 10 years to life, plus eight to 20 years for the deadly weapon enhancement. He was given 28-72 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections to be served concurrently for the weapon charge, and 352 days of credit for time served.
Williams was accused of shooting and killing Charles Allen Flowers Jr. on Aug. 21, 2018 in the 800 block of Lake Mead Boulevard, near H Street.
According to his 2018 police report, Williams, also known as "Kill Mak," was a member of the "Gerson Park Kingsmen" gang.
A confidential witness told police he saw Williams approach Flowers in the rear of an apartment complex building. Then moments later, the witness heard three or four gunshots and saw Flowers lying face down on the ground.
Williams ran away from the scene and jumped over a wall, police said.
A second confidential witness was playing basketball with friends at nearby Doolittle Park when Williams ran towards them and asked for a ride. When no one offered to help him, he ran through the park towards Lake Mead Boulevard.
Police arrived at the scene and took statements from witnesses who identified Williams as the prime suspect, a report said.
