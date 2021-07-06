LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery is on the hunt for Las Vegas's next great artist.
The Gallery is opening submissions for their inaugural "Made in Vegas" artist competition.
From now until July 25, artists can submit three works of art for a chance to display their pieces in the museum.
The contest is only open to residents of Clark County. Accepted formats include drawings, paintings, prints, collages, illustrations, and digital creations.
Artists interested in participating can visit ParkWestVegas.com to learn more.
