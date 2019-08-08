LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas funeral home is going green.
Kraft-Sussman Funeral and Cremation Services is the first funeral home in Nevada to cremate using water instead of fire.
They’re both part of the classic elements of earth, but when it comes to cremation, one is much kinder to Earth and, some think, kinder to the human body.
“Just being a gentler process, personally, it just seemed to click for me,” funeral home client Bob Alexander said.
Alexander is a planner.
"I love to organize events, and one of the things that will be one of the final things that I organize is my own funeral,” he said.
Alexander and his wife decided they want to be cremated through water, not fire.
“Fire, I think of the holocaust,” Alexander said.
The process is called aquamation.
"Given that our bodies are 65 percent water, we come into this world in water and in many religions are baptized in water, it makes sense in so many ways to use water for the disposition,” said Aaron Forgey, manager of aquamation at Kraft-Sussman Funeral Home.
"The machine itself looks a little bit intimidating," Alexander said. "It looks very futuristic but it does the trick."
"The water is elevated to 300 degrees," Forgey said. "There’s an alkalinity that’s introduced to the water."
"As I always enjoy a nice warm bath, this would be a good way to dispose of my body,” Alexander said.
He is part of a growing cremation trend. In Southern Nevada, 80 percent of people opt for cremation.
“I believe in not damaging the earth any more than it is damaged,” Alexander said.
Aquamation leaves 1/10 of the carbon footprint of flame-based cremation.
“There’s zero emissions, there’s no harmful gases that are being released to the environment," Forgey said. "Everything is contained within this vessel."
The vessel is able to create more remains, too -- they just look a little different at the end.
“With the water-based cremation, they come out pure white,” Forgey said.
“This is definitely the way to go for me,” Alexander said.
But he's not planning to need it just yet.
“I plan on not using this for another 20, 30 years, but you just never know,” Alexander said.
Kraft-Sussman funeral home is one of 14 firms in the nation to use aquamation. Only 20 states allow the process. Nevada joined that list in 2017.
Kraft-Sussman is waiting for one more part and if needed, the machine will be ready to go next week.
