LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Southern Nevadans can celebrate International Women's Day and support a local nonprofit tonight.
Hard Rock Cafe is celebrating International Women's Day with a special livestream event featuring local female performers and artists.
Benefits will go to Cupcake Girls, a local nonprofit supporting individuals affected by domestic violence, sex trafficking, and those working in the sex industry.
You can donate straight to the nonprofit or join raffles where you can win art made by local female artists.
The event starts at 5 p.m. March 8.
You can watch and donate at: https://www.hardrockcafe.com/int-womens-day-info-2021.aspx
