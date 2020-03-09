LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- McCarran International Airport officials said firefighters will conduct training exercises on property this week.
The airport made the announcement Monday afternoon. Officials said people shouldn't be alarmed if they see smoke or flames in the area of McCarran Airport.
Heads up: LAS firefighters are training this week with live burn exercises on airport property. Don't be alarmed if you see smoke/and or flames in the area — it's part of the drill. pic.twitter.com/9piOhOSzDs— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) March 9, 2020
Officials didn't say when the live burn exercises would happen.
