LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- McCarran International Airport officials said firefighters will conduct training exercises on property this week.

The airport made the announcement Monday afternoon. Officials said people shouldn't be alarmed if they see smoke or flames in the area of McCarran Airport.

Officials didn't say when the live burn exercises would happen.

