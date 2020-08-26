LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to heavy smoke at an industrial building Wednesday morning.
LVFR spokesperson Tim Szymanski said the fire happened around 4:40 a.m. at 2458 Industrial Road, near Sahara Avenue east of the I-15. The person who called in the fire spotted it from a nearby bridge.
Szymanski said heavy smoke was present at the building, which was divided into multiple suites with utilities disconnected. Szymanski said the building was vacant and the fire was contained to one suite.
Szymanski said it appeared homeless people were living in that unit, but no one was there when fire crews arrived.
No injuries were reported Wednesday morning.
