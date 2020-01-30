LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue rescued four people from a house fire Thursday morning.
LVFR said the fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. Jan. 30 at 4317 Mott Circle near S. Arville Street and W. Sahara Avenue.
LVFR said four people reportedly needed rescue from the fire at the one-story home. Just after 5:50 a.m., LVFR reported all victims were out of the house.
Four victims were being examined at the scene with two refusing treatment and two being taken to University Medical Center for smoke inhalation, LVFR said.
The house was vacant with squatters inside, according to LVFR.
LVFR said the fire was out at 6:05 a.m. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
