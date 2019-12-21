LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A three-story building caught on fire in downtown Las Vegas early Saturday morning, requiring multiple rescues, according to fire officials.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said firefighters were called to the Alpine Motel Apartments, located at 213 9th Street, near North Las Vegas Boulevard, around 4:13 a.m. on Dec. 21.
VIDEO OF SCENE. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/YouR6y4jIN— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 21, 2019
5:10AM UPDATE: Fire is OUT, 3 people taken to Hospital, crews checking building, possibly 3 victims, crews checking all 3 floors, multiple rescues were made, cause U/I. #PIO1NEWS. pic.twitter.com/So0oGSDtLc— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 21, 2019
When crews arrived, multiple people were seen hanging from windows on the second floor, some reportedly jumped and five additional rescue services were requested, LVFR said. Heavy smoke and high heat were coming from the building.
LVFR public information officer Tim Szymanski said the fire originated on the first-floor, and about 10 ambulances were called to the scene.
By about 4:35 a.m., the fire was put out and additional occupants were still being rescued. According to LVFR, seven people were taken to the hospital, five of whom were in critical condition.
Fire officials said four people died in the fire. Las Vegas Metropolitan police were called to the scene to determine if there was any criminality in regards to the fire.
The fire was completely out by 5:10 a.m., LVFR said. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
According to Szymanski, this was the most fatalities in a fire in Las Vegas in the department's history.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
