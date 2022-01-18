LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue battled a two-alarm fire inside an industrial building along Sahara Avenue early Tuesday morning.
According to LVFR, crews responded at around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 18 to heavy smoke inside the two-story building, finding a dumpster and several pallets inside on fire. LVFR said the fire was through the roof of the building.
LVFR said there was concern that the roof may cave in, so firefighters had to fight the blaze from outside the building. It took several hours to get the fire under control.
LVFR said the lighting fixture business that caught fire was closed at the time. The manager of the business told LVFR that everything was fine when they left around 4 p.m. Monday. No injuries were reported.
LVFR said investigators have yet to enter the building, so the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
